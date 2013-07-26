Global OSDF Excipients Demand Is Expected to Reach 126.8 Kilo Tons in 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- "Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDF) and Pharma Excipients Market for Polymers (MCC, HPMC, CMC, Ethyl Cellulose, Povidone and Others), Alcohols (Glycerin, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Propylene Glycol), Minerals (Clay, Silicon Dioxide, Titanium Dioxide) and Sugars (Lactose, Sucrose) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global OSDF excipients demand was 93.8 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 126.8 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of revenue, the market was valued at USD 570.6 million in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 869.1 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2012 to 2018. The overall pharmaceutical excipients demand was 519.5 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 685.6 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2012 to 2018.



The growth of the global pharmaceutical market on account of increasing aging population particularly in countries such as U.S. and Japan coupled with the development and introduction of new excipients which exhibit improved properties such as flowability is expected to drive excipients demand over the next five years. However, high costs of manufacturing, stringent government approval process and shortage of approved sites by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are expected to hamper the growth of this market.



Polymers were the largest consumed product segment for overall and OSDF excipients market and accounted for over 30% of the global market in both forms. Sugar and other excipient products are expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Within the mineral excipients market, calcium phosphate and calcium carbonate are expected to dominate the market over the next six years. Lactose and sucrose forms of sugar excipients are expected to be the key market segments over the next few years.



Consumption of overall excipients was highest in Europe accounting for approximately 160 kilo tons in 2011. Demand for OSDF excipients was also highest from Europe accounting for over 30% of the total volume in 2011. However, the highest demand for Overall and OSDF excipients is expected from Asia Pacific due to the growth of the medical and food industry. In addition, increasing aging population in countries such as China and Japan are expected to contribute to the demand for excipients.



Some of the key participants profiled in the report include AkzoNobel, BASF, Cargill, Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik, Innophos Holdings Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among others.



The market has been segmented as below:



Global Excipients Market: By Product Types



- Polymers

- Alcohols

- Minerals

- Gelatin

- Sugar and Others



The report further segments the Overall and OSDF excipients product segments as:



Global Overall and OSDF Polymer Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis



- MCC

- HPMC

- Ethyl Cellulose

- Methyl Cellulose

- CMC

- Croscarmellose Sodium

- Povidone

- Pregelatinized starch

- Sodium starch glycolate

- Polyethylene Glycol

- Acrylic Polymers



Global Overall and OSDF Alcohol Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis



- Glycerin

- Propylene Glycol

- Sorbitol

- Mannitol

- Others



Global Overall and OSDF Alcohol Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis



- Calcium Phosphate

- Calcium Carbonate

- Clay

- Silicon Dioxide

- Titanium Dioxide

- Others



Global Overall and OSDF Sugar and Other Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis



- Lactose

- Sucrose

- Others



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the Overall and OSDF excipients with respect to the following regions:



- North America



- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description

1.2 Research methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global Excipients: Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Excipients value chain analysis

3.1.2 Market drivers

3.1.2.1 Growth of global pharmaceuticals market

3.1.2.2 Emergence of new excipients for pharmaceutical industry

3.1.3 Restraints

3.1.3.1 High cost of manufacturing

3.1.3.2 Supply chain issues

3.1.3.3 Fragmented market leading to low profit margins

3.1.3.4 Shortage of U.S. FDA approved manufacturing sites

3.1.3.5 Declining R&D investment

3.1.4 Opportunities

3.1.4.1 Emergence of BRIC countries

3.1.4.2 New product development

3.1.5 Porters five forces analysis

3.1.5.1 Bargaining power of supplier

3.1.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.1.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.1.5.4 Threat from substitute products

3.1.5.5 Degree of competition



Chapter 4 Global Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis

4.1 Global Excipients Market: Product Overview

4.1.1 Global Overall excipients market volumes share by product, 2011 vs 2018 (tons)

4.1.2 Global OSDF excipients market volumes share by product, 2011 vs 2018 (tons)

4.1.3 Global Overall excipients market revenues share by product, 2011 vs 2018 (usd million)

4.1.4 Global OSDF excipients market revenues share by product, 2011 vs 2018 (usd million)

4.2 Excipients market, by product

4.2.1 Polymers

4.2.1.1 Global overall polymer excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1.2 Global OSDF polymer excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1.3 Polymer excipients market, by product

4.2.1.3.1 Global overall polymer excipients market volumes by product, 2010 – 2018 (Tons)

4.2.1.3.2 Global OSDF polymer excipients market volumes by product, 2010 – 2018 (Tons)

4.2.1.3.3 Global overall polymer excipients market revenues by product, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

4.2.1.3.4 Global OSDF polymer excipients market revenues by product, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Alcohols

4.2.2.1 Global overall alcohol excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2.2 Global OSDF alcohol excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2.3 Alcohol excipients market by types

4.2.2.3.1 Global overall alcohol excipients market volumes by product, 2010 - 2018 (Tons)

4.2.2.3.2 Global OSDF alcohol excipients market volumes by product, 2010 - 2018 (Tons)

4.2.2.3.3 Global overall alcohol excipients market revenues by product, 2010 - 2018 (USD Million)

4.2.2.3.4 Global OSDF alcohol excipients market revenues by product, 2010 - 2018 (USD Million)

4.2.3 Minerals

4.2.3.1 Global overall mineral excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.3.2 Global OSDF mineral excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.3.3 Mineral excipients market by types

4.2.3.3.1 Global overall mineral excipients market volumes by product, 2010 - 2018 (Tons)

4.2.3.3.2 Global OSDF mineral excipients market volumes by product, 2010 - 2018 (Tons)

4.2.3.3.3 Global overall mineral excipients market revenues by product, 2010 - 2018 (USD Million)

4.2.3.3.4 Global OSDF mineral excipients market revenues by product, 2010 - 2018 (USD Million)

4.2.4 Gelatin

4.2.4.1 Global overall gelatin excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.4.2 Global OSDF gelatin excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.5 Sugar and Others

4.2.5.1 Global overall sugar & other excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.5.2 Global OSDF sugar & other excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.5.3 Sugar and other excipients market by type

4.2.5.3.1 Global overall sugar and other excipients market volumes by product, 2010 - 2018 (Tons)

4.2.5.3.2 Global OSDF sugar and other excipients market volumes by product, 2010 - 2018 (Tons)

4.2.5.3.3 Global overall sugar excipients market revenues by product, 2010 - 2018 (USD Million)

4.2.5.3.4 Global OSDFsugar excipients market revenues by product, 2010 - 2018 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Global Excipients Market: Regional Analysis

5.1 Global excipients market : Regional overview

5.1.1 Global overall excipients market volumes share by REgion, 2011 vs 2018 (Tons)

5.1.2 Global OSDF excipients market volumes share by Region, 2011 vs 2018 (Tons)

5.1.3 Global overall excipients market revenues share by Region, 2011 vs 2018 (USD Million)

5.1.4 Global OSDF excipients market revenues share by region, 2011 vs 2018 (USD Million)

5.2 Excipients market by Region

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 North America overall excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.1.2 North America OSDF excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Europe overall excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.2.2 Europe OSDF excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 Asia Pacific overall excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.3.2 Asia Pacific OSDF excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.4 Rest of the World (row)

5.2.4.1 RoW overall excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.4.2 RoW OSDF excipients market volumes and revenues, 2010 - 2018 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Company Profile

6.1 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business strategy

6.3 Dow Chemical Company

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategy

6.4 ABITEC Corporation

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial overview

6.4.3 Business Startegy

6.5 FMC Corporation

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategy

6.6 Evonik

6.6.1 Company overview

6.6.2 Financial overview

6.6.3 Business Strategy

6.7 J.M. Huber Corporation

6.7.1 Company overview

6.7.2 Business Strategy

6.8 Avantor Performance Materials, Inc.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Business Strategy

6.10 Associated British Foods (ABF)

6.10.1 Market Overview

6.10.2 Financial Overview

6.11 Cargill

6.11.1 Company Overview

6.11.2 Financial Overview

6.12 Akzonobel

6.12.1 Company Overview

6.12.2 FINANCIAL Overview

6.13 Huntsman Corporation

6.13.1 Company Overview

6.13.2 Financial Overview

6.14 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.14.1 Company Overview

6.14.2 Financial Overview

6.15 Celanese Corporation

6.15.1 Company Overview

6.15.2 Financial Overview

6.16 Merck KGaA

6.16.1 Company Overview

6.16.2 Financial Overview

6.17 Kuraray Co., Ltd

6.17.1 Company Overview

6.17.2 Financial Overview

6.18 Innophos Holdings, Inc.

6.18.1 Company Overview

6.18.2 Financial Overview

6.19 Ferro Corporation

6.19.1 Company Overview

6.19.2 Financial Overview

6.20 Croda International Plc

6.20.1 Company overview

6.20.2 Financial Overview

6.21 Cabot Corporation

6.21.1 Company Overview

6.21.2 Financial Overview

6.22 Danisco

6.22.1 Company overview

6.22.2 Financial overview

6.23 Eastman Chemical Company

6.23.1 Company Overview

6.23.2 Financial Overview

6.24 Kraft Foods Group Inc

6.24.1 Company Overview

6.24.2 Financial Overview

6.25 Proctor and Gamble

6.25.1 Company Overview

6.25.2 Financial Overview

6.26 Nitta Gelatin Inc.

6.26.1 Company Overview

6.26.2 Financial Overview

6.27 Corn Products International, Inc.

6.27.1 Company Overview

6.27.2 Financial overview

6.28 Covidien plc

6.28.1 Company Overview

6.28.2 Financial Overview

6.29 Royal Dutch Shell plc

6.29.1 Company Overview

6.29.2 Financial Overview



