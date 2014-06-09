Global OSDF Excipients Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2013 to 2019. by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Global OSDF excipients demand was 93.8 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 126.8 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of revenue, the market was valued at USD 570.6 million in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 869.1 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2012 to 2018. The overall pharmaceutical excipients demand was 519.5 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 685.6 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2012 to 2018.



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The growth of the global pharmaceutical market on account of increasing aging population particularly in countries such as U.S. and Japan coupled with the development and introduction of new excipients which exhibit improved properties such as flowability is expected to drive excipients demand over the next five years. However, high costs of manufacturing, stringent government approval process and shortage of approved sites by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are expected to hamper the growth of this market.



Polymers were the largest consumed product segment for overall and OSDF excipients market and accounted for over 30% of the global market in both forms. Sugar and other excipient products are expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Within the mineral excipients market, calcium phosphate and calcium carbonate are expected to dominate the market over the next six years. Lactose and sucrose forms of sugar excipients are expected to be the key market segments over the next few years.



Consumption of overall excipients was highest in Europe accounting for approximately 160 kilo tons in 2011. Demand for OSDF excipients was also highest from Europe accounting for over 30% of the total volume in 2011. However, the highest demand for Overall and OSDF excipients is expected from Asia Pacific due to the growth of the medical and food industry. In addition, increasing aging population in countries such as China and Japan are expected to contribute to the demand for excipients.



Some of the key participants profiled in the report include AkzoNobel, BASF, Cargill, Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik, Innophos Holdings Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among others.



The report gives a comprehensive view of the excipients market in terms of volume and revenue. In addition, the report includes the demand forecast for each product type, based on volume and revenue. The report comprises the following segments:



Global Overall and OSDF Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis

Polymers

Alcohols

Minerals

Gelatin

Sugar and Others



The report further segments the Overall and OSDF excipients product segments as:

Global Overall and OSDF Polymer Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis

MCC

HPMC

Ethyl Cellulose

Methyl Cellulose

CMC

Croscarmellose Sodium

Povidone

Pregelatinized starch

Sodium starch glycolate

Polyethylene Glycol

Acrylic Polymers



Global Overall and OSDF Alcohol Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis

Glycerin

Propylene Glycol

Sorbitol

Mannitol

Others



Global Overall and OSDF Alcohol Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis

Calcium Phosphate

Calcium Carbonate

Clay

Silicon Dioxide

Titanium Dioxide

Others



Global Overall and OSDF Sugar and Other Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis

Lactose

Sucrose

Others



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of Overall and OSDF excipients with respect to the following regions:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



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