Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global OSS BSS Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global OSS BSS market to grow at a CAGR of 16.39 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing customer base. The Global OSS BSS market has also been witnessing a shift from multiple platforms to a common platform. However, the short life cycle of the product could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global OSS BSS market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, the APAC and EMEA regions, and the rest of the world; it also covers the Global OSS BSS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Accenture, Amdocs Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Nokia Solutions and Networks.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Comptel Corp., Comverse Inc., Convergys, CSG International, Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Development Co., Intec Systems Ltd., Oracle, Redknee Inc., Subex Ltd., Ushacomm, Wipro Ltd., and Xalted Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142865/global-oss-bss-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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