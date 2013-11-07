Global OSS BSS Market Will Reach CAGR of 16.39% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Global OSS BSS market to grow at a CAGR of 16.39 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing customer base. The Global OSS BSS market has also been witnessing a shift from multiple platforms to a common platform. However, the short life cycle of the product could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global OSS BSS market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, the APAC and EMEA regions, and the rest of the world; it also covers the Global OSS BSS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Accenture, Amdocs Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Nokia Solutions and Networks.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Comptel Corp., Comverse Inc., Convergys, CSG International, Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Development Co., Intec Systems Ltd., Oracle, Redknee Inc., Subex Ltd., Ushacomm, Wipro Ltd., and Xalted Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Technical Overview

6.1 Range of Services offered by OSS/BSS



7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Five Forces Analysis



8. Market Segmentation by Expenditure

8.1 Global OSS/BSS Market by Expenditure 2012

8.2 Global OSS/BSS Market by External Spending

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast



9. Geographical Segmentation

9.1 Global OSS/BSS Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012



Related Reports -



Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market and Forecast 2013-2018



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Technical Overview of OSS and BSS in NGNs: This section begins with an introduction to OSS and BSS and their roles in the operator environment. It explains the various blocks that go into building of the OSS: Network elements, events, alarms and others. It next explains the BSS building blocks: Billing, rating, mediation, charging, customer care and others. This section is followed by the description of prevalent industry approaches like TMN - FCAPS model that are widely followed by operators. The section then analyzes the technical impact of NGN on OSS and BSS architectures.



Vendor Analysis: Profiles of vendors offering OSS/BSS products and services for next generation networks. This section first explains the basis of vendor selection including vendor classification, innovative contribution, market leadership position and future growth path. Each vendor is then analyzed in the light of its product and solution portfolio, major implementations, differentiating aspects with other vendors and their future plans. The report includes recommendations to vendors including diversification, best practices, market segment, and solution approach.



OSS/BSS Market - Asia Pacific and Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018



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OSS/BSS Market -Asia Pacific and Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018,” the market was valued at USD 17 billion in 2011, and is expected to reach USD 48.54 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2012 to 2018.



Growing adoption of convergent billing systems is expected to drive the industry over the next few years. OSS/BSS plays a major role in the development of a convergent billing platform, which provides a unified view of the customer’s services such as data, voice, multimedia, etc. Furthermore, OSS/BSS provides a granular view of the consumer’s data usage, which enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) develop value added services in order to serve the customer better.



OSS-BSS Software Market in India 2012-2016



OSS-BSS Software market in India (http://www.researchmoz.us/oss-bss-software-market-in-india-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 16.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of convergent billing systems. The OSS-BSS Software market in India has also been witnessing the increasing demand for customized OSS-BSS software. However, the difficulty in integration of OSS-BSS software with existing telecom systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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