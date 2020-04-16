Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- Europe OSS/BSS market is estimated to grow at an impressive 8 percent CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to the growing investments by several private and government organizations to develop the region's telecom sector.



The OSS/BSS market is predicted to record tremendous growth over the forthcoming years owing to the increasing, ongoing transformation of traditional OSS (Operational Support Systems) as well as BSS (Business Support Systems) by network operators to provide better service to the telecom sector. Network operators are being impelled to bring forth this transformation in an effort to reach higher delivery standards and reduce the OPEX (operational expenditure).



Owing to the introduction of next-gen technologies, a number of communication service providers are increasingly adopting integrated OSS/BSS platforms that are capable of proactively identifying network faults, tracking the service performance, and initiating resolution activities.



These platforms support network processes like service delivery and fulfilment, inventory management, and improvement of customer support operations such as billing, payment collection, value-added services, and processing bills and orders. This make these platforms highly desirable to network operators and service providers, ensuring growth of the OSS/BSS market share in the process.



With respect to the deployment model, the on-premise segment is projected to account for a predominant chunk of the OSS/BSS market size, representing a share of more than 63% by 2024. The growth of this segment is being attributed to the superior data security and strong functionality offered by the deployment model.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. Accenture

2. Agile Network Systems

3. Amdocs

4. BMC Software

5. CA Technologies

6. Cisco

7. Comarch

8. CSG Systems International, Inc.

9. Ericsson

10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

11. Huawei Technologies

12. IBM

13. Infosys

14. Netcracker Technology

15. Nokia

16. Oracle

17. Redknee

18. Subex

19. Tata Consultancy Services

20. Tech Mahindra



The OSS solutions segment forms a major part of the overall OSS/BSS market. In fact, it held about 50 percent of the total market share in 2017. The segment is projected to retain this dominant industry share throughout the forecast timeframe.



Eastern Communications and Tata Consultancy Services are some of the key contributors to the global OSS/BSS market. Several of the main communication service providers also provide their OSS/BSS solutions to support telecom operators to achieve the greatest level of speed, adaptability and efficiency to address digital transformation challenges.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 5. OSS/BSS Market, By solution

5.1. Key trends, by solution

5.2. OSS

5.2.1. OSS market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.2. Service assurance

5.2.2.1. Service assurance market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.3. Network management

5.2.3.1. Network management market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.4. Inventory management

5.2.4.1. Inventory management market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3. BSS

5.3.1. BSS market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3.2. Billing and revenue management

5.3.2.1. Billing and revenue management market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3.3. Service fulfillment

5.3.3.1. Service fulfillment market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3.4. Customer and product management

5.3.4.1. Customer and product management market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

Chapter 6. OSS/BSS Market, By Deployment Model

6.1. Key trends, by deployment model

6.2. On-premise

6.2.1. On-premise market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

6.3. Cloud

6.3.1. Cloud market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024



