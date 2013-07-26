Global Ostomy and Incontinence Products Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012-2016 : ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Global Ostomy and Incontinence Products market to grow at a CAGR of 5.51 percent over the period 2012-2016. The increasing elderly population is one of the key factors contributing to this market growth. The Global Ostomy and Incontinence Products market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for pull-up pants. However, advancements in surgical procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Ostomy and Incontinence Products Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. It also covers the Global Ostomy and Incontinence Products market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., and Hollister Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Alcare Co. Ltd., Attens Healthcare Group Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Covidien plc, C.R Bard Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Ontex NV, Salts Healthcare Ltd., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, and Uni-Charm Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



