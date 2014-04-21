Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Ostomy and types of Drainage Bags

An ostomy is a surgically made opening (stoma) in the skin that allows the external excretion of waste products such as stools, mucus, and urine into a bag placed outside the body of the patient. This bag is known as an ostomy drainage bag. Ostomies are used for the treatment of intestinal and bladder diseases. These procedures are also used to treat inflammatory bowel diseases and some types of cancer. An ostomy can be a temporary or permanent procedure depending on the condition and needs of the patient. There are three types of ostomy: colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy.

Analysts forecast the Global Ostomy Drainage Bags market will grow at a CAGR of 5.10 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Ostomy Drainage Bags market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of colostomy bags, ileostomy bags, and urostomy bags.

Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ostomy Drainage Bags market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Inc.

Hollister Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



ALCARE Co. Ltd.

Cymed Ostomy Co.

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Marlen Manufacturing and Development Co.

Peak Medical Ltd.

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

TG Eakin Ltd.

Torbot Group Inc.



Market Driver

Increasing Aging Population. .

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Complications with Ostomy Drainage Bags.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Rise in Online Marketing of Ostomy Drainage Bags.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



B. Braun Melsungen AG,Coloplast A/S,ConvaTec Inc.,Hollister Inc.,ALCARE Co. Ltd.,Cymed Ostomy Co.,Flexicare Medical Ltd.,MarlenManufacturing and Development Co.,Peak Medical Ltd.,Salts Healthcare Ltd.,TG Eakin Ltd.,Torbot Group Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153103/global-ostomy-drainage-bags-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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