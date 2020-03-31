Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are Coloplast, ConvaTec, Hollister, ALCARE

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Ostomy drainage bags are required by patients who underwent surgery in the colon, ileum, or gall bladder. In terms of geography, the Americas contributed to the maximum market shares during 2016.



The Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecasting period 2020-2026.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ostomy Drainage Bags. This report studies the global market size of Ostomy Drainage Bags, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Ostomy Drainage Bags production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.



Segment by Key players:

- B. Braun Melsungen

- Coloplast

- ConvaTec

- Hollister

- ALCARE

- C.R. Bard

- Cymed Ostomy

- Dynarex



Segment by Type:

- Plastic

- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

- Rubber



Segment by Application:

- Healthcare

- Homecare



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Forecast

4.5.1. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



