Global Output Management Software MarketÂ 2012-2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Output Management Software Market2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Output Management Software market to grow at a CAGR of 1.89 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve efficiency and reduce the overall cost of document delivery. The Global Output Management Software market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for software-as-a-service based solutions. However, high implementation costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Output Management Software Market 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Output Management Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Adobe Systems Inc., Esker Software Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., and IBM Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are ASG-Cypress, BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Emtex Inc., LRS Inc. Macro 4, Oce Corp., and Solimar Systems Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138899/global-output-management-software-market2012-2016.html