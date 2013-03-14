Global Outsourcing Conference Powers Connections Between the U.S. and Latin America

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- For four years in a row, the U.S. has declined in global competiveness rankings. The decline is part of a larger problem that many U.S. business leaders are increasingly worried about: If Washington can’t work out its problems how can I as a business leader find innovative human capital and technology solutions to make my business more competitive?



This is one of the central questions being addressed at the 2013 Nearshore Nexus executive conference, where business leaders come together to assess how to improve efficiencies, accelerate technical innovation and gear their businesses to be globally ready. The Nexus conference is designed to generate business-specific knowledge and dialogue about the opportunities, risks and advantages of developing strategic relationship in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Keynoting Nearshore Nexus is well-regarded New York Times columnist Joe Nocera, who will deliver any eye-opening analysis of the trouble this nation is in, and why policies such as immigration reform and education investment require a stronger degree of leadership and attention.



In today’s outsourcing environment, business leaders have moved beyond simple operational cost cutting and are advancing toward strategic initiatives that require offshore business partners to have a high-degree of knowledge of the customer’s industry and requirements. Key themes for the conference include:



- What does it cost to work with IT and BPO partners in Latin America?



- How well prepared are professionals in the market, and what level of English-speaking capability is available in specific countries?



- And, how does LATAM compare to India, China or Eastern Europe?



What: Nearshore Nexus 2013

When: April 24th, 2013

Where: Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson



