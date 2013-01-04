Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 13.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of ovarian cancer. The Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs market has also been witnessing the trend of the use of combination therapies for the treatment of ovarian cancer. However, patent expiration of key drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and Roche Pharmaceuticals.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc., Endocyte Inc., Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and AstraZeneca plc.



