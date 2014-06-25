Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Ovarian Cancer Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering About Ovarian Cancer and its therapy



Ovarian cancer is a condition where a malignancy forms in the ovarian tissue and is caused by uncontrollable cell growth. It is one of the major gynaecological cancers worldwide and a leading cause of death. Ovarian cancer is difficult to diagnose in the initial stages because the symptoms are similar to that of gastric disorders like bloating, abdominal discomfort, difficulty in eating in the early stage and nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhoea in the later stages. It is often diagnosed in advanced stages when the metastasis has set in because the diagnostic techniques are not well-developed. Ovarian cancer can be treated by using chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and surgery. Although the market has a limited number of drugs for the treatment of ovarian cancer currently, a strong product pipeline is in development for the forecast period.

Analysts forecast the Global Ovarian Cancer market will grow at a CAGR of 13.85 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Ovarian Cancer market for the period 20132018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various drugs used in the treatment of ovarian cancer that are available in the market.



Global Ovarian Cancer Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ovarian Cancer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC



Key Vendors

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd



Other Prominent Vendors



Aprea AB

Aetera Zenteris Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astra Zeneca plc

Bionumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Genentech Inc.

MEI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics

NeoPharm Inc.

Novogen Inc.

Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB

Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp.



Key Market Driver

Promising Drug Pipeline.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge

Lack of Accurate Diagnosis of Ovarian Cancer.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend

Increase in the Funding Activities.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



