Ovarian cancer is a condition where a malignancy forms in the ovarian tissue and is caused by uncontrollable cell growth. It is one of the major gynaecological cancers worldwide and a leading cause of death. Ovarian cancer is difficult to diagnose in the initial stages because the symptoms are similar to that of gastric disorders like bloating, abdominal discomfort, difficulty in eating in the early stage and nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhoea in the later stages. It is often diagnosed in advanced stages when the metastasis has set in because the diagnostic techniques are not well-developed. Ovarian cancer can be treated by using chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and surgery. Although the market has a limited number of drugs for the treatment of ovarian cancer currently, a strong product pipeline is in development for the forecast period.
Analysts forecast the Global Ovarian Cancer market will grow at a CAGR of 13.85 percent over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Ovarian Cancer market for the period 20132018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various drugs used in the treatment of ovarian cancer that are available in the market.
Global Ovarian Cancer Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ovarian Cancer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Key Vendors
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Eli Lilly and Company
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd
Other Prominent Vendors
Aprea AB
Aetera Zenteris Inc.
Amgen Inc.
Astra Zeneca plc
Bionumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Genentech Inc.
MEI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nektar Therapeutics
NeoPharm Inc.
Novogen Inc.
Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB
Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Key Market Driver
Promising Drug Pipeline.
Key Market Challenge
Lack of Accurate Diagnosis of Ovarian Cancer.
Key Market Trend
Increase in the Funding Activities.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned
