Global Oxygen Concentrator Market 2012 to 2018 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Reimbursement drives oxygen concentrator markets. People pay for medical insurance and medical insurance pays for oxygen concentrators. The Oxygen Concentrator market is moving inexorably toward portable devices that are more supportive of a lifestyle than the stationary devices.



The TCO is considerably lower with the portable Oxygen Concentrators because the need for deliveries of bottle oxygen is eliminated. The portable devices seem much preferable to the stationary devices that support refilling of oxygen containers. The refilling process is onerous.



There has been a quantum improvement in the oxygen concentrator technology. The huge jump in technology started with the introduction of AirSep\'s LifeStyle, which was the first less-than-10-pound battery-operated concentrator that could be worn. AirSep has re-engineered the unit down to a 2 pound device.



This portable oxygen concentrator technology has been instantiated many times over, but in a most compelling manner by Inogen as the Inogen oxygen concentrator which represents a technological breakthrough. The Inogen One is a complete departure from current mainstream technologies. It represents a shift away from standard large, bulky, stationary concentrator systems and inefficient and impractical portable devices.



As the old style distribution network disappears, with expensive truck rolls, it is being replaced with a homecare services model for making oxygen concentrators available. Inogen in the US, and Teijin In Japan illustrate vendors positioning to leverage this new sales model.

