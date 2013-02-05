Global Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Oxygen Concentrators. Oxygen Concentrator markets grow as the technology supports smaller more diverse units. These markets are poised to grow based on the creation of new efficiencies available directly to patients. New composite materials systems are achieving consistent price declines throughout the forecast period.



Oxygen concentrator markets are poised to grow as homecare grows. These markets are poised to grow based on the creation of new homecare services efficiencies based on improved technologies. New portable systems are achieving consistent price declines throughout the forecast period.



The 2011 study has 375 pages and 135 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as local homecare dealer managers move to implement more cost efficient patient oxygen delivery modalities. Vendors are building out localized distribution networks that support a patient oxygen delivery system with devices that contain continuous portable oxygen delivery and prioritized pulsed oxygen flow control.



As the baby boomers age, they have the ability to buy more than one oxygen concentrator, changing markets significantly. Units are used to treat COPD and lung disease. They are also positioned to assist in decreasing the deleterious effects of aging.



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) impacts the lungs. With chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) people need more oxygen than they can get through ordinary breathing. People get assistance from oxygen concentrators. Devices have been heavy and constrained users from moving around. Portable units support mobility while in many cases providing the same levels of oxygen delivery.



Portable units give patients more freedom for mobility. Exercise is good for patients. It is as good as any medication or treatment in most cases. In this context, portable oxygen concentrators provide reliable, continuous delivery, and continuous pulsed oxygen. The advantage of the portable units is that they offer greater mobility for physical activity and travel.



The oxygen concentrator market participants offer portable products for low volumes of oxygen support and standard home products for stationary delivery of 5 to 10 liters per minute (lpm) of oxygen. Oxygen concentrators deliver lifesaving support for breathing. Reimbursement drives markets.



Portable oxygen concentrators deliver the independence of a portable concentrator. Units are smaller and lighter. They make more oxygen with a longer battery life than older units. Portable concentrators are small enough to hold in one hand. There are no tanks to refill. Users never have to worry about running out of oxygen.



The portable oxygen concentrators are offered as a solution. They are a single solution, for oxygen at home, away, and for travel. They are approved for use on all US airlines. The basic package includes unit, carrying case, cart, 12 Cell battery and universal power supply.



5 and 10 Liter units grow modestly.then decline rapidly as the installed base continues to be repaired and reused and the portable units catch on with patients. 10 liter units are used to treat sicker people. As sicker people live longer these larger units are needed to improve the oxygen care delivered. Portable ventilators are becoming used for these older and sicker people. Some of the ventilators have noninvasive characteristics.



The 2 to 5 Liter units account for the majority of the units and total dollars. It is in this category of product that the portable technologies are providing solutions. There is a dramatic change in the oxygen concentrator market. Ever before, patients needed the dealer to come set up units and bring small oxygen tanks so they could go shopping. With the new portable oxygen concentrators, people can buy a unit on the Internet and set it up themselves.



The units work without having dealer intervention. This eliminates the largest part of the cost of the oxygen concentrator services market, the labor portion is gone. Market growth occurs because of the increased number of people diagnosed and treated. As more physicians recognize the value of low dose oxygen delivery, patients live longer and more patients demand treatment. The ability of people to search the Internet to discover treatments that might help COPD conditions creates demand for treatment, and use of oxygen concentrators.



According to Susan Eustis, primary author of the study, “growth is spurred by increasing trends toward homecare and the desire for lifestyle by older people who may have some illness.” Smoking and air pollution are the biggest causes of respiratory disease.



Oxygen concentrator markets at $377 million in 2010 reach the $1.8 billion mark in 2017 as more of the 35 million people with COPD and lung disease get treatment. Units will be used by older people to retain intellectual capacity, even in the absence of disease. In the US, roughly 5% of patient who need treatment get it. As units become more cost efficient because the services component has decreased to virtually nothing, more people can afford the units.



Market growth of oxygen concentrator markets is a result of people living longer, new technology that makes units more easily portable, more technology that permits filling portable oxygen tanks from the oxygen concentrator, and the convenience of being able to move around. Exercise is proven to be very good for people.



