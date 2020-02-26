Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- According to a new report by QY Research, the global ozone generator market is expected to earn more than US$550 Mn by the end of 2026. Titled "Global Ozone Generator Market Research Report 2020," the report also mentions that the global market may grow at a 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026. In 2019, the total value of the global ozone generator market reached over US$400 Mn.



Ozone Frequently Used in Water Treatment Projects as Stronger Oxidant than Chlorine



The report focuses on three main types of ozone generator as key segments of the global market, viz. small ozone generator (<100 g/h), middle ozone generator (100 g/h-5 kg/h), and large ozone generator (>5kg/h). Based on application, the global ozone generator market is segmented into medical, food, industrial, water treatment, and others. Ozone generator is widely used in water treatment applications, including the deodorization, disinfection, and decolorizing of potable water and prevention of trihalomethanes formation in tap water.



Promotion of Ozone and Climate-friendly Technologies to Improve Growth in Asia Pacific



Europe is anticipated to decently contribute to the demand for ozone generator, considering its high air quality standards and strong focus on water protection and management. Asia Pacific could also become a significant contributor to the growth of the global ozone generator market mainly because of the need to reduce rising air pollution levels due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions. High penetration of ozone-advanced oxidation process systems in key industries is also expected to strengthen the growth of the Asia Pacific ozone generator market.



Players to Target Government Contracts to Promote Good Air Quality at Public Places



Buyers of the report will have access to exhaustive analysis of key ozone generator manufacturers such as Wedeco (Xylem), Sankang Envi-tech, Ozonia (Suez), Hengdong, Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment, Taixing Gaoxin, MKS, Primozone, Newland EnTech, Mitsubishi Electric, Koner, Jiuzhoulong, Qingdao Guolin Industry, Tonglin Technology, and Metawater.



Players operating in the global ozone generator market are expected to look to win government contracts to ensure long-term sales growth. In February 2020, Ozonetech announced that one of its solutions was used to reduce the levels of unpleasant odor at the passenger harbor Stadsgårdskajen in Stockholm. In addition, players could target the food and beverage and hotel and restaurant industries in an effort to expand their client base. Early in 2020, Ozonetech's ozone system was used to disinfect and treat cold storage rooms at a UK poultry processing factory.



What are the leading factors increasing the demand for ozone generator?



? Application in water purification and sewage treatment plants



? Important use in disinfecting cooling water for thermal power generation plants



? Need to reduce chemical oxygen demand and improve odor in factories



? High popularity of air purifiers with built-in ozone generators



? High use of ozone disinfection technology for water and air treatment



