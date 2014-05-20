Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Packaged Console Gaming Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering



A video game is an electronic game that comprises a display device and platform. It works like an interactive computer with a user interface to generate the video display signal. Among the various types of video games available in the market, console and handheld games are the most popular among consumers. They are played on a device called a video game console, which is a specialized computer designed for interactive video gameplay and display. A video game console functions like a PC and is built with the same components such as a central processing unit, graphics processing unit, and random access memory. The consumer plays the game by using a controller such as a hand-held device with buttons, joysticks, or keypads. The video and sound output is delivered through a TV or a similar audiovisual system. The display, speakers, console, and controls of the console can also be incorporated into a compact object known as a handheld gaming console. The games played through the consoles come in disk format or can be downloaded or accessed directly through the console in digital format. The physical disk format of the game is known as a packaged console game.



Analysts forecast the Global Packaged Console Game market will grow at a CAGR of 1.18 percent over the period 2013-2018.



The Global Packaged Console Game market can be divided into two segments: Home Console Games and Handheld Console Games. To calculate the market size, the report covers revenue generated by the sales of packaged games.



Global Packaged Console Game Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Packaged Console Game market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA-



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Activision Blizzard Inc.



- Electronic Arts Inc.



- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.



- Ubisoft Entertainment SA



Other Prominent Vendors



- 4A Games



- 5th Cell Media, LLC



- Access Games



- ACE Team



- Active Gaming Media Inc.



- Anino Games



- Asobo Studio



- Bandai Namco Games Inc.



- Behaviour Interactive



- Bungie, Inc.



- Infinity Ward



- Konami Corp.



- Level-5 Inc.



- MercurySteam Entertainment SL



- Microsoft Studio



- Mitchell Corp.



- Nintendo Co. Ltd.



- Rockstar North Ltd.



- Rocksteady Studios



- Sega Corp.



- Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.



- Syn Sophia



- The Lego Group



- Visual Concepts



- Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Inc.



Key Market Driver



- Simple Setup Procedure.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Advent of Digital Downloading.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Development of Hardware Platforms.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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