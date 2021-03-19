Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Packaged Food Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The packaged food market is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the growing health awareness among customers, the strong demand for the e-commerce sector, and the rapid urbanization in emerging countries. The increasing population rate, along with drastically changing demographics, particularly in emerging countries, and the fundamentally changing food pattern among the consumers will further surge the growth of the packaged food market size during the forecast period. With the increasingly hectic lifestyle, the working population is proactively searching for convenient food options to save their money and time simultaneously. The increasing urbanization is raising the number of nuclear families, thus propelling the demand for packaged food products in the upcoming years. The fundamentally changing buying patterns and consumption habits of the target audience are promoting the manufactures to emphasize product development to cater to the growing demand of the customers.



The attractive advertisements and easy accessibility of packaged foods is another factor that will have a positive influence on the market's demand. The organizations in the packaged food market are majorly aiming at increasing their advertisement platforms by introducing new products on various social media platforms. Additionally, the organizations are offering easy accessibility to their products through online websites. All these factors will boost the demand for packaged food products at a global level. On the other edge, the factor hindering the growth of the market include the increasing government's focus on product manufacturing and packaging solutions in the coming years.



Packaged Food Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Tyson Foods, Inc

- Kraft Foods Group

- Nestle S.A

- General Mills, Inc.

- ConAgra, Inc.

- Smithfield Food, Inc

- Kellogg NA Co

- JBS Foods S.A

- Hormel Foods Corporation

- Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.



Product Segment Drivers



Based on product, the market is segmented into baked foods, ready meals, breakfast cereals, baby food, potato chips, soups, nuts, pasta, instant noodles, biscuits, cheese, chocolate confectionery, yogurt, ice creams, dressings & condiments, sauces, and non-alcoholic drinks. Breakfast cereals is projected to rise at a higher CAGR in the coming years due to the rising health awareness among customers. The increasingly hectic lifestyle of the consumers is promoting them to opt for healthy and easy breakfast meals, which will further accelerate the markets' demand.



Packaged Food Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Product:



- Ready Meals

- Baked foods

- Breakfast cereals

- Soups

- Baby Food

- Potato Chips

- Nuts

- Instant Noodles

- Pasta

- Biscuits

- Chocolate Confectionary

- Cheese

- Yogurt

- Ice Creams

- Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

- Non-alcoholic drinks



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



