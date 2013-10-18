Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Packaged Software Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Packaged Software market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in IT spending by BRIC nations. The Global Packaged Software market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for tablets and smartphones. However, the increasing demand for open-source, third-party software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Packaged Software Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Packaged Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are IBM corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Apple Inc., The Attachmate Group Inc., BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., EMC Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., Kaspersky Lab, NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Red Hat Inc., Symantec Corp., Trend Micro Inc., and VMware Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144399/global-packaged-software-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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