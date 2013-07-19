Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Packaging Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2013-2014 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Global Packaging Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2013-2014 is a new report by that analyzes opinions of senior-level respondents from the global packaging industry companies' about the change in expenditures, business strategies, and practices in 2013-2014. Senior-level respondents from the global packaging industry include CEOs, board members, president, managing director, and other departmental heads. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities for leading purchase decision makers in the global packaging industry. Furthermore, it provides the current size of procurement and marketing budgets of senior-level respondents and how spending will change, providing an insight in to the procurement and marketing activities within the global packaging industry. In addition, it also identifies senior-level respondents' future growth prospects, key consumer trends and MandA activity in the global packaging industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of senior-level respondents in the global packaging industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from exclusive panel of leading global packaging industry senior-level executives. The report provides data and analysis on expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global packaging industry. This report includes key topics such as global packaging industry expenditure, procurement behaviors and strategies, the current size of marketing and advertising budgets, and how spending will change, providing an insight in to the marketing activities within the global packaging industry. This report identifies the threats and opportunities within the global packaging industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence among global packaging industry senior-level executives.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Senior-level respondents from the global packaging industry expect increased levels of consolidation, with 59% of respondents projecting that there will be either a 'significant increase' or an 'increase' in merger and acquisition (MandA) activities in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Senior-level executives from packaging companies expect an increase in consolidation activity due to increasing competition, expansion of capacity and services offerings, expanding geographic reach, lack of skilled workforce, and efforts to improve the supply chain.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Key Features and Benefits

Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2013, and make informed business decisions.



Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.



Uncover key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.



Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how supplier budgets are changing and the direction of spending in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.



Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behavior and changing strategies of industry buyers.



Key Market Issues

Global senior-level respondents' consider Brazil, China, and India to offer the largest growth potential among emerging markets in 2013-2014.



'Pressure on margins', 'customer price sensitivity', and 'volatility and increase in input costs' are the most immediate business concerns identified by senior-level respondents.



The projected average size of global annual procurement budgets for senior-level respondents is US$131.3 million in 2013 compared to US$85 million in 2012.



According to senior-level respondents, 'delivery lead times', 'level of service', and 'price' are considered very important factors while selecting a supplier.



While 25% of senior-level respondents from the global packaging industry are willing to implement e-procurement in 2013 or beyond, 45% are already in the different stages of implementation ('partially implemented', 'completely implemented', and 'evaluation or pilot use').



Key Highlights

Across the global packaging industry, the top three expected changes in business structure as identified by senior-level respondents are: 'expand in current market', 'improve operational efficiency', and 'expand product portfolio'.



An analysis of responses by global packaging industry senior-level respondents reveals that 'new product development', 'sustainable or green initiatives', and 'IT infrastructure development' will record significant increases in capital expenditure in 2013.



Of all senior-level respondents, 86% expect an increase in supplier prices and 10% expect no change. There were no respondents that anticipated a decrease.



According to 41% of senior-level respondents from global packaging companies, headcounts in their organizations in 2013 are expected to increase steadily by up to 2% of their current workforce.



Senior-level respondents consider Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, the US, South Korea, and Germany as offering the largest growth potential among developed markets in 2013-2014.



Companies Mentioned



