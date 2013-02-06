Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Global Packaging Machinery Market 2012-2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Packaging Machinery market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing importance of packaging in the marketing mix. The Global Packaging Machinery market has also been witnessing the increase in mergers and acquisitions. However, the need to comply with stringent regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Packaging Machinery Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Western Europe, North America and the Rest of the World. It also covers the Global Packaging Machinery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc., Coesia S.p.A., and Graphic Packaging Holding Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Dover Corp., Klockner-Werke AG, Korber AG, Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd., Krones AG, and Sato Corp.



