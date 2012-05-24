Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Food,Beverages & Tobacco Industry



“Global Packaging Survey 2012–2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Packaging Industry” is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how global packaging industry companies’ procurement expenditure, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2012–2013. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers in the global packaging industry. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A, and e-procurement in the global packaging industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global packaging industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean’s exclusive panel of leading global packaging industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global packaging industry. This report includes key topics such as global packaging industry buyer expenditure, and procurement behaviors and strategies. This report identifies the threats and opportunities within the global packaging industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global packaging industry executives.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global packaging industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Executives from the global packaging industry expect increased levels of consolidation, with 55% of respondents anticipating that there will be either a ‘significant increase’ or an ‘increase’ in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities over the next 12 months.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Large packaging companies are seeking small and specialized companies to strengthen their core competencies, reduce costs, and resist competition with their enriched product mix. The higher expected levels of consolidation in the global packaging industry is also due to new cost or demand pressures, repayment of debts, the potential need to meet new compliance procedures or gain quick access to new markets, business expansion, and attempts to increase market share.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Key Features and Benefits

Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2012, and make informed business decisions.



Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.



Uncover key challenges and opportunities and identify the key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.



Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and direction of spending in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer’s changing needs.



Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behavior and changing strategies of industry buyers.



Key Market Issues

Global packaging industry respondents identify Eastern Europe to be the most important region for growth among emerging markets, along with China and India. Furthermore, Eastern Europe, India, and China are considered the three most important emerging markets by respondents from packaging buyers. The expansion of business activities in emerging markets, combined with changing consumer lifestyles and a rise in disposable income, has increased the demand for packaged consumer goods and bulk industrial goods in Eastern Europe.



According to the survey, 65% of buyer respondents rate ‘raw material prices’ as the most important business concern in 2012, while 57% and 45% highlight ‘responding to pricing pressure’ and ‘cost containment’ respectively. Similarly, among suppliers, ‘market uncertainty’ and ‘raw material prices’ are considered the significant business challenges in 2012, according to 59% and 52% of respective respondents.



The average size of the global annual procurement budget among packaging industry buyers is forecast at US$120 million for 2012. A comparison of global procurement budgets by operating region shows that global packaging industry buyers with leading operations in North America have the highest average procurement budgets in 2012, at US$219.7 million.



‘Quality’, ‘level of service’, and ‘price’ are considered very important factors for buyers while selecting a supplier, whereas ‘supplier's environmental record’, ‘supplier's CSR reputation’, and ‘proximity of supplier operations’ are considered the least important factors.Further analysis reveals that ‘price’ and ‘supplier's record for speed’ is underestimated by suppliers. On the other hand, ‘supplier's brand reputation’, ‘supplier's knowledge of buyer's market’, and ‘innovation’ are overrated by suppliers. Buyers and suppliers do, however, share a consensus on the importance of ‘quality’.



The main reasons for an expected increase in the level of consolidation in the global packaging industry have changed to new equipment acquisition, increase operational efficiency, and to acquire growth opportunities.



Key Highlights

An analysis of responses by packaging buyer companies reveals that ‘new product development’ and ‘machinery and equipment purchase’ will record a significant increase in capital expenditure over the next 12 months.



As global packaging demand is projected to increase in the next 12 months, packaging buyers plan to significantly increase their capital expenditure toward ‘new product development’ and ‘machinery and equipment purchase’.



According to the survey, 47% of respondents project an increase in investment toward ‘IT infrastructure development’. For example, in November 2011, Omni Systems, a private label converter based in the US, announced an investment in new MIS and ERP software. A senior executive from the company states, “We have selected the Radius ERP solution because of its specific focus on the labeling industry, its robustness, and the ability to cover the complete workflow, from quoting, to printing, to shipping.”



Global packaging industry suppliers plan to increase capital expenditure on ‘new product development’ and ‘IT infrastructure development’ over the next 12 months. For example, in March 2012, Benco Pack, a supplier of aseptic form fill seal machines with headquarters in Italy, announced the introduction of an updated version of its FFS Packline machine, featuring an integrated sleeve applicator. According to the company, the new FFS Packline is able to produce thermoformed containers from a roll of multi-layer barrier plastic film in sizes ranging from 250gm to 500gm, using a three-step packaging and filling process.



According to 28% of respondents from packaging buyers and 36% from packaging supplier companies, headcounts in their organizations in 2012 are expected to increase steadily by up to 2%. However, 47% of respondents from packaging buyers and 46% from packaging supplier companies anticipate ‘no change’ in recruitment activity in 2012."



