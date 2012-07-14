New Consumer Goods market report from Canadean: "Global Packaging Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global PackagingIndustry"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2012 -- "Global Packaging Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global PackagingIndustry" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how packaging companies' media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning, are set to change in 2012-2013. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global packaging suppliers and how spending by suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior. In addition, the report identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, and M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of 279leading global packagingindustry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global packagingindustry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global packagingindustry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global packagingindustry. The report also identifies suppliers' future growth, M&A, and investment expectations.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global packagingindustry.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Of respondents across the global packaging industry, 44% are 'more optimistic' about revenue growth for their company over the next 12 months than the previous 12 months.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Shiner International, Uflex Ltd., HB Fuller, Chesapeake Nottingham, Chevler, Benchmark Packaging, Apex North America, Chemence, DS Smith, Geka, SAICA, Rotocontrol, DIC Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Taghleef Industries, Sonoco, HJ Heinz Canada, Beatson Clark, Omni Systems, Pepsi Cola Products Philippines, Benco Pack, RockTenn, Stora Enso, Rexam, International Paper, SIG Combibloc, Tetra Pak, KlocknerPentaplast Group, Indorama Ventures, Gruppo Campari, Pfizer, Amcor, CarbonLITE, Dow Chemical, Flint Group, United Therapeutics, FaerchPlast, Ossid, Procter and Gamble
