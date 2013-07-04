Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Packaging Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Marketing Strategies in the Global Packaging Industry market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Global Packaging Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Packaging Industry is a new report by that analyzes how packaging industry supplier companies' media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results, wherever applicable. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global packaging industry suppliers and how spending by global packaging industry suppliers will change, providing an insight into global marketing behavior. In addition, the report identifies future growth of global packaging industry buyers and suppliers and MandA activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from exclusive panel of leading packaging industry companies, and provides data and analysis on global packaging industry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global packaging industry. It includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global packaging industry. The report also identifies global packaging industry buyers' and suppliers' future growth, MandA, and investment expectations.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

According to the survey results, 59% of respondents are 'more optimistic' about the revenue growth optimism of their companies in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Challenges faced by packaging companies such as competition, requirement of expansion of capacity and services offerings, expanding geographic reach, lack of skilled workforce, and efforts to improve the supply chain, have prompted companies to consolidate positions and look for MandA to stabilize operations.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from exclusive panel of leading global packaging industry executives; It provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the industry outlook and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014; additionally, this report presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable). Furthermore, the report reveals the current size of packaging industry suppliers' marketing and advertising budgets and how expenditure by industry suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior. This report identifies the key marketing aims of organizations and the sales strategies companies will adopt in order to adapt to market conditions in 2013. Additionally, it aims to identify key amendments to marketing agencies that aid business generation, respondents' criteria for marketing agency selection, and attitudes towards marketing and sales.



Key Features and Benefits

Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2013, and understand business confidence to make informed business decisions.



Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.



Uncover key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.



Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how supplier budgets are changing and the direction of spending in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.



Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behavior and changing strategies of industry buyers.



Key Market Issues

Brazil, China, India, Russia, and Eastern Europe are the most important emerging markets to offer growth in 2013.



'Pressure on margins', 'customer price sensitivity', 'volatility and increase in input costs', and 'shift in consumer spending and behaviors' remain the leading business concerns for the global packaging industry in 2013.



The projected average size of the global annual marketing budget for supplier companies in the packaging industry in 2013 is US$2.2 million, compared to US$3.1 million in 2012.



'Online content sites and portals' was identified as a key investment area by 45% of respondents, while 44% of respondents projected strong investment growth in 'corporate and brand websites'.



'Competitor and market intelligence research', 'CRM systems', and 'customer intelligence and analytics' were identified as the key investment areas in marketing and sales solutions by respondents.



Key Highlights

An analysis of revenue growth expectations by senior level respondents reveals that 59% are 'more optimistic' about their company's revenue growth in 2013.



A significant percentage of packaging buyer respondents highlighted that capital expenditure towards 'new product development', 'sustainable or green initiatives', and 'machinery and equipment purchase' would increase in 2013.



The top three priorities for global packaging industry buyer respondents in 2013 are 'improve operational efficiency', 'expand in current market', and 'pricing management'.



A total of 36% of packaging buyer respondents and 41% of packaging supplier respondents anticipate an increase of their current workforce in 2013.



Survey results show that respondents from the global packaging industry identified that the US, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, Germany, and South Korea offer the highest growth potential among developed countries in 2013-2014.



Companies Mentioned



H.B. Fuller, Berlin Packaging, Amcor, Optima, BWAY, Uflex, Clondalkin Consumer Denekamp, rlc packaging group, CTP Flexibles, Tetra Pak, Petainer, Sirane, Graphic Packaging Holding, andR Carton, AGI-Shorewood, Gerresheimer, Triveni, Filtration Engineering Company, Oystar, Coesia, Jabil Circuit, Nypro, Contego, CCL Industries, John Watson and Company, AandR Carton, AandR Carton, KM Packaging Services, Plantic Technologies, Crawford Industries, Tna, Sonoco Protective Solutions, Phoenix Packaging Operations, Rigid Containers, Novelis, KraussMaffei Group, International Paper, Grupo Orsa, Ball Corporation, Bosch Packaging, Coca-Cola Bottling, UPM Raflatac, Rexam, Smart Machineries and Moulds, Indorama Ventures, Constantia Flexibles Group, Mauser Group, RPC Containers Corby, BASF, Comar, Greiner Packaging, SONAX, Hubergroup, Sollas Packaging, Tchagra, Infor, Epicor, Davpack, Atlas Converting Equipment



