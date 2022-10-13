Global Paclitaxel Market Size to Surpass US$ 188.6 Million by 2027

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Paclitaxel is a mitotic inhibitor used in Cancer chemotherapy; Paclitaxel was discovered in 1962 as a result of a U.S. National Cancer Institute-funded screening program; Monroe Wall and Mansukh Wani isolated the drug from the bark of the Pacific yew, Taxus brevifolia, and named it "taxol". North America and China are the largest producer of Paclitaxel , with a market share about 35% separately. Phyton, ScinoPharm, Huiang biopharma, Southpharma and Novasep are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 60% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Paclitaxel Market The global Paclitaxel market size is projected to reach US$ 188.6 million by 2027, from US$ 107.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.



Top Players of Paclitaxel Market are Studied: Phyton, ScinoPharm, Novasep, Samyang, Polymed, TAPI (Teva), Fresenius-kabi, Huiang biopharma, Southpharma, Yunnan Hande, Hainan Yew Pharm, Jiangsu Yew Biotechnology



The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Paclitaxel market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.



Segmentation by Type: Natural Paclitaxel API, Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API



Segmentation by Application: Ovarian Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others



