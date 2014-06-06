Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Pain Management Devices Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Pain management devices are used for reducing pain and improving quality of life. Pain can be caused due to chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis and diabetes or due to trauma, injury or surgery. Sometimes pain persists for weeks, months or even years. This is called chronic pain. Pain disorder is common among the aged population. Minimally invasive devices have been developed for treatment of pain that reoccurs after few years of surgery



Analysts forecast the Global Pain Management Devices market will grow at a CAGR of 9.51 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Pain Management Devices market can be segmented into three divisions: Neurostimulation Devices (SCS, DBS and SNS devices), Electrical Stimulation Devices (TENS devices), and Analgesic Infusion Pumps (PCA and Intrathecal pumps).



Global Pain Management Devices Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Pain Management Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Boston Scientific Corp.



- DJO Global, Inc.



- Kimberly-Clark Corp.



- Medtronic, Inc.



- St. Jude Medical, Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



- Baxter Healthcare Corp.



- B. Braun Melsungen AG



- BioMedical Life Systems, Inc.



- Bio-Medical Research (BMR) Ltd



- CME Medical



- Codman And Shurtleff, Inc.



- GF Health Products, Inc.



- Flowonix Medical, Inc.



- International Rehabilitative Sciences, Inc.



- Hospira, Inc.



- NeuroTherm, Inc.



- Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd



- Smiths Medical



- Sorenson Medical Products, Inc.



- Stryker Corp.



- Zynex Medical, Inc.



Key Market Driver



- Increasing Aging Population.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Presence of Substitutes.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Demand for SCS Devices.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156870/global-pain-management-devices-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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