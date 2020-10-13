Global Paper Core Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in Its New Revised Report

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Globally, paper and paper board industry is growing in nowadays. Paper cores market is expected to grow due to increasing demand of the paper cores by various industry such as textile, paper mills, adhesive tapes, wire etc. during the forecast period. Paper cores are used for packaging of material as well as winding of products for storage and distribution. Depending on the intended use paper cores are made by different materials such as less durable cardboard or paper used for manufacturing paper cores for toilet paper, winding of films or paper towels, whereas heavy duty thick cardboard used for electrical, textile or fabric industry. While manufacturing paper cores if we add adhesive it becomes strong and doesn't get squash easily. Depend on the application type paper cores are available in different diameter, length and thickness. Global paper cores market totally depends on packaging industry.



It gains popularity in packaging of beverages such as alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic rather than it is used for winding and rewinding of products such as textile, fax rolls, toilet tissue paper, newsprint, kraft paper, polyester films, metallized films etc. If the demand of the above listed products increase it directly affect the global paper cores market positively.



Global Paper Cores – Market Dynamics



Growth in demand for the global paper cores market is expected to grow strongly for several reasons. One of the significant factor which contribute in the growth of the paper cores market is increasing demand of the product by various industry such as textile, adhesive tapes, and wires etc. Moreover, paper cores are fully recyclable, reusable, and environmental friendly which also contributes in the significant growth of the global paper cores market. Paper cores has a huge potential of growth in the packaging market for providing the compact packaging of beverages including alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Plastic cores can affect the tremendous growth of the global paper cores market.



Global Paper Cores – Market Segmentation



Global paper cores market can be segmented on the basis of by diameter, by end use and by thickness.



On the basis of diameter, global paper cores market is segmented into –



Up to 30 mm

30 to 80 mm

80 to 200 mm

Above 200 mm



On the basis of end use, global paper cores market is segmented into –



Beverages packaging

Paper Industry

Adhesive Tapes

Electronic

Textile

Construction

Foil Industry

BOPP

Aluminium

Polyester



On the basis of thickness, global paper cores market is segmented into –



Up to 3 mm

3 to 8 mm

8 to 12 mm

12 to 16 mm

16 to 20 mm

Above 20 mm



Global Paper Cores Market – Regional Outlook



Geographically, the global paper cores market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Western Europe is the prominent consumer of the food and beverages so it may be the biggest market of the paper cores market because there must be higher consumption of aluminium foils. India and China have expected the significant growth in market volume share as the rise in the retail sector in these regions. Asia Pacific has the largest regional market for paper cores, owing to high demand from food and beverage industry. . Europe is expected to occupy significant share in paper cores market significantly. Asia Pacific and North America has the largest regional market for paper cores, owing to high demand from various industry. The Middle East and Central and South America are expected to observe considerable growth rates in near future.



Global Paper Cores Market – Key Players



Few of the major players identified across the globe in the global paper cores market such as Halaspack Packaging Bt., Excel Tubes & Cones, Sonoco Alcore, Biltube, Corenso, Paper Tube & Core, Inc, World Pac Paper, LLC, Eger Albert GmbH & Co. KG, Kunert Group, Smurfit Kappa etc.



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.