Global Paper Packaging Material Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Paper packaging is used for variety of purpose such as for void fill, blocking, bracing, wrapping, and cushioning. Paper packaging material market is fastest growing segment of overall packaging market because of versatility, innovation, efficiency and sustainability adding value to food and non food products. One of the key drivers for this market includes increased awareness towards renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable packaging thereby making it environmental friendly than other packaging. Increase in shipping sacks, beverage cartons, retail bags prepared and carry out foods represent high growth potential for paper packaging material market.



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Also increased globalization in trade is one of the factors driving paper packaging materials market. In traditional applications, paper packagings are replacing plastic films and other composites with enhanced properties. Moreover, the demand for corrugated board and paper board is expected to increase in future. Packaging material market is driven by packaging, wrapping papers and other paper board segments. The major restraint of this market includes availability of raw materials.



Asia Pacific is largest consumer of paper packaging market followed by North America, and Europe. Of late Asia Pacific market is showing a quick growth and is expected to be dominant markets in terms of price competitiveness and continuous expansion. Emerging countries such as Russia, China, Brazil and India (BRIC countries) are expected to be the main economies driving the market forward.



Some of the key participants in the paper packaging market include Mayr-Melnhof Group, Holmen AB MeadWestvaco Corp., Graphic Packaging International, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Stora Enso Oyj, DS Smith PLC, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, M-Real Oyj, Oji Paper Co., Ltd, Smurfit-Stone Container Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Weyerhaeuser Company and the International Paper Company.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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