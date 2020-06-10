Global PARP Inhibitors Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global PARP Inhibitors Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for PARP inhibitors is expected to record a promising CAGR during the period of 2020-2028. PARP inhibitors are a collection of pharmacological inhibitors of the enzyme poly ADP ribose polymerase. They are developed for numerous indications, comprising the treatment of genetic cancers. The growing prevalence of cancer is expected to boost the growth of market globally. Additionally, growing research and development activities for the development of PARP inhibitors, and presence of large number of drugs in pipeline are expected to boost the growth of market globally. The strategic collaboration among the key players operating in the market and, new product launches are also expected to boost the growth of market significantly.



Global PARP Inhibitors market reports covers prominent players such as Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Clovis Oncology Inc., Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Merck KGaA, Genentech, Inc., Artios Pharma, Sierra Oncology, Inc., KaryopharmTherapeutics Inc., Repare Therapeutics Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb, 2X Oncology, Cephalon, AstraZeneca Plc., Checkpoint Therapeutics, Eisai Co. Ltd, IMPACT Therapeutics, Jeil Pharmaceuticals, KuDOS Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Lead Therapeutics, Shanghai De Novo Pharmatech, SyntheX, and Tesaro among others.



Market Segments

Global PARP Inhibitors Market by Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Niraparib (Zejula)

- Olaparib (Lynparza)

- Rucaparib (Rubraca)

- Talazoparib (Talzenna)

- Veliparib

- Other Pipeline Drugs



Global PARP Inhibitors Market by Indication Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Ovarian Cancer

- Breast cancer

- Prostate and Pancreatic Cancer



Global PARP Inhibitors Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Europe PARP Inhibitors Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country 2020-2028

- Germany

- Poland

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe



North America PARP Inhibitors Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country 2020-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



- Asia Pacific PARP Inhibitors Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country 2020-2028



- Latin America PARP Inhibitors Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country 2020-2028



- Middle East & Africa PARP Inhibitors Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country 2020-2028



