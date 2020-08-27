Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Development,Trend & Regional Analysis

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market



Latest published report on the Passenger Information System (PIS) Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve an significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027. The report is based on an extensive study supervised by adept analysts. Their sound knowledge and expertise in the field help in unearthing of factors and figures. The report is fulfilled with a volume-wise and value-wise analysis. This type of analysis offers a better outlook regarding the movement of the market and potential of the market.



Passenger information system (PIS) is the communication link between passengers and transit agency. It enables to provide information related to real time vehicle location, and status updates, timely announcements, and schedule of journey. PIS focus on improvements of the transit experience for passengers by entertaining the passengers through infotainment system.



Increase in demand for consistent, real time and reliable passenger information is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global passenger information system (PIS) market growth. Furthermore, rise in penetration of smartphones with enhanced connectivity improves the transit experience will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in frequency of passenger journey through public transport which is expected to fuel the market growth in near future. Also, rise in adoption of Internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, and big data analytics to enhance passenger travel experiences will propel the global passenger information system market growth. Cloud computing is essential and advanced technology which adopted for automation of different mode of transportation especially in railways. The PIS utilizes cloud computing technology to track the position of busses and calculated the arrival time to be displayed on real time information system at the bus stop.



Market Restraints



However, high maintenance and installation cost of passenger information system is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global passenger information system (PIS) market growth. Also, outdated infrastructure and poor internet connectivity across underdeveloped nations will affect the market growth.

Also, Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Factors surrounding the market and affecting its movement are studied in detail in the report, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the market's likely growth trajectory of the market in view of the economic factors affecting its dynamics. PORTER's five forces analysis is performed in the report in order to understand the effect of various economic drivers on the Passenger Information System (PIS) market over the forecast period. Key factors likely to affect the market's dynamics in the coming years are profiled in detail in the report, to allow readers a complete understanding of the major obstacles standing in their way in the Passenger Information System (PIS) Market.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as CISCO, CUBIC, WABTEC, ALSTOM, SIEMENS AG, HITACHI, HUAWEI, THALES, TELESTE, and MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC



Market Taxonomy



By Component



- Hardware

- Software

- Service



By Solution



- Information Display System

- Announcement System

- Infotainment System

- Passenger Information Mobile Application

- Emergency Communication Systems



By Mode of Transportation



- Airway

- Railway

- Roadway



By Region



- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



