Global Passive Optical Network Equipment Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Passive Optical Network Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 29.28 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for high bandwidth. The Global Passive Optical Network Equipment market has also been witnessing the upgradation of network architecture. However, the limited infrastructure for fiber-optic networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Passive Optical Network Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Passive Optical Network Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Alcatel Lucent, Calix Network Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, PMC-Sierra Inc., Tellabs Inc., and UTStarcom Inc.



