Global Passive Optical Network Equipment Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Passive Optical Network Equipment market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 32.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing growth of PON equipment in China. The Passive Optical Network Equipment market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the evolution of optical network architecture. However, the limited infrastructure for fiber-optic networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region only; it covers the Passive Optical Network Equipment market in the APAC region landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., and ZTE Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Calix Network Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., PMC-Sierra Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Inc., and UTStarcom Inc.



