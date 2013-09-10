Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 23.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing growth of PON equipment in China. The Global PON Equipment market has also been witnessing the development of ultra-high capacity optical networks. However, the declining average selling price of the equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global PON Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., and ZTE Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Adtran Inc., Calix Network Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dasan Networks Inc., ECI Telecom, Fiberhome Technologies Group, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genexis B.V., Hitachi Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., PMC-Sierra Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Inc., Ubiquoss Inc., UTStarcom Inc., Zhone Technologies Inc., and ZyXEL Communications Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., and ZTE Corp.; Adtran Inc., Calix Network Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dasan Networks Inc., ECI Telecom, Fiberhome Technologies Group, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genexis B.V., Hitachi Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., PMC-Sierra Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Inc., Ubiquoss Inc., UTStarcom Inc., Zhone Technologies Inc., and ZyXEL Communications Corp.



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