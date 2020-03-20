Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Outlook on Key Growth Trends and Forecast Until 2027: Stryker, Getinge AB, HoverTech International, Sizewise, Airpal, Inc., Patient Positioning Systems LLC (PPS), EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Patient lateral transfer market is expected to account to USD 467.44 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. High concerns amongst the care givers and healthcare organizations to avoid the various injuries involved in manual patient handling, this trend is expected to be one of the major factors behind the expansion of market capitalization.



Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Some of the major players operating in the global patient lateral transfer market are Getinge AB, Hovertech International, Airpal, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Sizewise, Patient Positioning System LLC, Medline Industries, Inc, EZ Way, Inc, Mcauley Medical, Inc, Air-Matt, Inc. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Scan Medical, Haines Medical, Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc, maxon motor ag, Patient Positioning Systems LLC , Cantel Medical, Arjo, Sizewise , Joerns Healthcare LLC , Handicare , and among others.



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:



High risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients

Increasing advantages of lateral transfer devices

Increasing regulation to minimize manual patient handling

Increasing preference to home healthcare services.

Lack of trained care takers for efficient operation of patient handling equipment



Market Segmentation: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market



By Product

(Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses, Sliding Sheets, Accessories),



End User

(Healthcare Service Providers, Health Insurance Payers, Medical Device Companies, Research & Consulting Firms, Vendors/Service Providers),



Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa),.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017 Frontier Group offers TOTO patient turner in Scotland. This lateral patient turner does not disturb the patient while they were sleeping. The big advantage of this is it fits onto any bed flat or profiling and can be used with alternating mattresses.

In February 2015, Sage Products LLC launched PrevalonTM Liftaem Mobile Patient Transfer System. This system protects the healthcare workers by reducing the cumulative effects of handling thousands of pounds of weight from multiple patient transfers. Through this product launch the company had expand its product portfolio.

