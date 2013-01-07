Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Patient Monitoring Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of wireless patient monitoring systems. The Global Patient Monitoring Systems market has also been witnessing the increased adoption of mobile cardiac outpatient telemetry (MCOT) in electrocardiograph (ECG) monitoring. However, the high price and low accuracy of remote patient monitoring systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Patient Monitoring Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Omron Healthcare Inc., and Philips Healthcare.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: A and D Company Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Ambu Inc., Bayer AG, Briggs Medical Service Company, Cardiocom LLC, CardioNet Inc., CareFusion Corp., CAS Medical Systems Inc., Compumedics Ltd., CONMED Corp., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Covidien plc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Electa AB, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., InTouch Technologies Inc., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., LifeWatch AG, Masimo Corp., Mindray Medical International Ltd., Mortara Instrument Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., Oridion Systems Ltd., OSI Systems Inc., Robert Bosch Healthcare Inc., Roche Holding AG, Schiller AG, Siemens Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



