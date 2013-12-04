Global Pay TV Market 2014 - 2018: Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2016 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Global Pay TV Market 2014 – 2018



Global Pay TV market to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high number of subscribers in the APAC region. The Global Pay TV market has also been witnessing the evolution of pick-and-pay services. However, the market cannibalization by segments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Pay TV Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Pay TV market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Comcast Corp., DirecTV LLC, DISH Network Corp., Dish TV India Ltd., and Kabel Deutschland Holding AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bharti Airtel Ltd., América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V., AT&T Inc., Bell Canada Inc., British Sky Broadcasting Group plc, Cablevision SA, Canal Digital Kabel TV AS, Charter Communications Inc., Cox Communications Inc., CTC Media Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, France Télécom SA, Iliad SA, KPN B.V., KT Corp., Net Serviços de Comunicacao SA, Oi SA, SaskTel, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., SKY Network Television Ltd., SureWest Communications, Tata Sky Ltd., Telefónica SA, Time Warner Cable Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Virgin Media Inc., and Wire and Wireless India Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Latest Reports:



Telecommunication Electronics - Global Trends, Estimates and Forecasts, 2011-2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/telecommunication-electronics-global-trends-estimates-and-forecasts-2011-2018



Global Market Watch:



With a CAGR of 12.8%, global market value for Telecommunication Electronics Application sector is anticipated to be worth US$847.6 billion by 2018. On a global scale, Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 26.3% of the market share. While US accounts for the largest share of the global market value on a country basis, India surpasses the US in terms of growth rate anticipated in the near future. Among the application sectors, Mobile Phones account for the largest share of the entire market, driving a CAGR of 14.5% during the analysis period 2011-2018. Wireless LANs & WANs see as the fastest growing end-user with a forecast with a CAGR of approximately 20.9% by 2018. With the growing trend in network and mobile satellite terminal technologies (dual-mode GSM cellular/satellite, handset and broadband data) the future of telecommunication electronics industry suggests for a positive growth.



Report Focus:



The report ‘Telecommunication Electronics - Global Trends, Estimates and Forecasts, 2011-2018’ reviews the latest telecommunication electronics market trends with a perceptive attempt to disclose the near-future growth prospects. An in-depth analysis on a geographic basis provides strategic business intelligence for electronics sector

investments. The study reveals profitable investment strategies for electronics companies, business executives, product marketing managers, new business investors and many more in preferred locations. The report primarily focuses on:



- Emerging Market Trends

- Advancements in the Technological Space

- Market Demand of the Segments (By-Region)

- Key Growth Areas and Market Size

- Region-Wise Demand Factor

- Key Competitors Edge

- Investment Strategies



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179700



Estimates are based on online surveys using customized questionnaires by our research team. Besides information from government databases, company websites, press releases & published research reports are also used for estimates.



The analysis primarily deals with applications. Further, the subdivided categories include:



Telecommunication Electronics - By Application

- Mobile Phones

- Wireless LANs & WANs

- DSL/Cable Modems



Computing Electronics - Global Trends, Estimates and Forecasts, 2011-2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/computing-electronics-global-trends-estimates-and-forecasts-2011-2018



Global Market Watch:



With a CAGR of 10 %, global market value for computing electronics application sector is anticipated to be worth US$436.7 billion by 2018. On a global scale, Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 35% of the market share. While US accounts for the largest share of the global market value on a country basis, India and China surpasses the US in terms of growth rate anticipated in the near future. Among the application sectors, Computer Peripherals account for the largest share of the entire market, driving a CAGR of 9.1% during the analysis period 2011-2018. Super Computers see as the fastest growing application with a forecast CAGR of approximately 14.2% by 2018, Video Games are most demanding application on personal computers based on the recent advancements and innovation technologies in gaming industry.



Report Focus:



The report ‘Computing Electronics - Global Trends, Estimates and Forecasts, 2011-2018’ reviews the latest computing electronics market trends with a perceptive attempt to disclose the near-future growth prospects. An in-depth analysis on a geographic basis provides strategic business intelligence for electronics sector investments. The study reveals profitable investment strategies for electronics companies, business executives, product marketing managers, new business investors and many more in preferred locations. The report primarily focuses on:



- Emerging Market Trends

- Advancements in the Technological Space

- Market Demand of the Segments (By-Region)

- Key Growth Areas and Market Size

- Region-Wise Demand Factor

- Key Competitors Edge

- Investment Strategies



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179702



Estimates are based on online surveys using customized questionnaires by our research team. Besides information from government databases, company websites, press releases & published research reports are also used for estimates.



The analysis primarily deals with applications. Further, the subdivided categories include:



- Computing Electronics - By Application

- Computer Peripherals

- Video Games

- Super Computers



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