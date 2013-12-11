Global Pay TV Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8 Percent, 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Global Pay TV market to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high number of subscribers in the APAC region. The Global Pay TV market has also been witnessing the evolution of pick-and-pay services. However, the market cannibalization by segments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Pay TV Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Pay TV market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Comcast Corp., DirecTV LLC, DISH Network Corp., Dish TV India Ltd., and Kabel Deutschland Holding AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bharti Airtel Ltd., América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V., AT&T Inc., Bell Canada Inc., British Sky Broadcasting Group plc, Cablevision SA, Canal Digital Kabel TV AS, Charter Communications Inc., Cox Communications Inc., CTC Media Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, France Télécom SA, Iliad SA, KPN B.V., KT Corp., Net Serviços de Comunicacao SA, Oi SA, SaskTel, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., SKY Network Television Ltd., SureWest Communications, Tata Sky Ltd., Telefónica SA, Time Warner Cable Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Virgin Media Inc., and Wire and Wireless India Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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