Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- An investigation for investors in NYSE:GPN shares over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers at Global Payments Inc. in connection with a security breach was announced



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers at Global Payments Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:GPN stockholders in connection with the data breach putting some cardholders at risk.



On March 30, 2012, an article stated that Global Payments Inc had been hit by hackers, potentially exposing hundreds of thousands of account holders to fraud. The same day Global Payments Inc said that it identified and self-reported unauthorized access into a portion of its processing system. Global Payments stated that in early March 2012, it determined card data may have been accessed.



Global Payments Inc said that it immediately engaged external experts in information technology forensics and contacted federal law enforcement.



The article said that “the extent of the breach couldn't be determined and it wasn't immediately clear if cardholders have seen fraudulent transactions”, but “consumers typically aren't liable for unauthorized purchases made on their cards”.



Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) dropped from $53.84 on March 27, 2012 to as low as $45.04 per share during April 5, 2012.



