Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in connection with a security breach.



Investors who purchased shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) concerning whether certain directors and officers at Global Payments Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the data breach putting some cardholders at risk.



Global Payments Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $1.13billion for a 12months period ending on May 31, 2008 to $1.85billion for a 12months period ending on May 31, 2011 and that its Net Income over the same time periods increased from $162.75million to $209.24million.



Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rose from as low as $28.34 in March 2009 to as high as $52.79 on March 16, 2012.



Then on March 30, 2012, an article stated that Global Payments Inc had been hit by hackers, potentially exposing hundreds of thousands of account holders to fraud. The same day Global Payments Inc said that it identified and self-reported unauthorized access into a portion of its processing system. Global Payments stated that in early March 2012, it determined card data may have been accessed.



Global Payments Inc said that it immediately engaged external experts in information technology forensics and contacted federal law enforcement.



The article said that “the extent of the breach couldn't be determined and it wasn't immediately clear if cardholders have seen fraudulent transactions”, but “consumers typically aren't liable for unauthorized purchases made on their cards”.



Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) dropped on Friday from $52.49 per share to $45.83 and closed on March 30, 2012 at $47.50 per share.



