This report focuses on the Global Payroll Outsourcing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



The key players covered in this study

ADP

Sage

Xerox

Paychex

Gusto

Intuit

Zalaris

Infosys

KPMG

Vision H.R.

Deloitte

Aurion

Activpayroll

Immedis

Ascender

NGA HR

Neeyamo

BDO

CloudPay

Excelity

TriNet



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full-Managed Outsourcing

Co-Managed Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Midsized Business

Large Business



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Payroll Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Payroll Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Payroll Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Payroll Outsourcing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Full-Managed Outsourcing

1.4.3 Co-Managed Outsourcing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Small Business

1.5.3 Midsized Business

1.5.4 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Payroll Outsourcing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Payroll Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Payroll Outsourcing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Payroll Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Payroll Outsourcing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Payroll Outsourcing Players (Opinion Leaders)



Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Payroll Outsourcing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Payroll Outsourcin

Continued....



