Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global PCB Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablet PCs. The Global PCB market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for miniaturized PCBs. However, increasing raw materials prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global PCB market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global PCB market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Ibiden Co. Ltd., Tripod Technology Corp., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are AT&S Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, chin-poon Industrial Co. Ltd., CMK Corp., Compeq Co. Ltd., DAEDUCK Electronics Co. Ltd., Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd., Elec & Eltek International Holdings Ltd., Founder PCB, Gold Circuit Electronics, Guangdong Ellington Electronics Tech Co. Ltd., Guangdong Goworld Co. Ltd., GUI Technologies, HannStar Board International Holdings Ltd., KINSUS Interconnect Technology Corp., LG Innotek, Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd., Multek Corp., Nan Ya PCB Co. Ltd., SEMCO Machine Corp., Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd., Simmtech Co. Ltd., Taiwan PCB Techvest Co. Ltd., TTM Technologies Inc., Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp., Viasystems Group Inc., and WUS.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Ibiden Co. Ltd., Tripod Technology Corp., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.; AT&S Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, chin-poon Industrial Co. Ltd., CMK Corp., Compeq Co. Ltd., DAEDUCK Electronics Co. Ltd., Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd., Elec & Eltek International Holdings Ltd., Founder PCB, Gold Circuit Electronics, Guangdong Ellington Electronics Tech Co. Ltd., Guangdong Goworld Co. Ltd., GUI Technologies, HannStar Board International Holdings Ltd., KINSUS Interconnect Technology Corp., LG Innotek, Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd., Multek Corp., Nan Ya PCB Co. Ltd., SEMCO Machine Corp., Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd., Simmtech Co. Ltd., Taiwan PCB Techvest Co. Ltd., TTM Technologies Inc., Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp., Viasystems Group Inc., and WUS.



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