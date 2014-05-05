Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global PCOS Drugs Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About PCOS Drugs

PCOS, also known as Stein-Leventhal Syndrome, is one of the most common hormonal endocrine disorders in women. It is characterized by polycystic ovaries, irregular or no menstrual periods, irregular ovulation, and high levels of androgens (male hormones) in the body. The exact cause of PCOS is unknown. In PCOS, small cysts form on the ovaries, which do not produce a sufficient amount of hormone to initiate ovulation. The ovarian follicles, which are filled with fluid in preparation for ovulation, remain as cysts when ovulation does not occur. Lifestyle modifications, medication, and surgery are some of the currently available treatments for PCOS.

Analysts forecast the Global PCOS Drugs market will grow at a CAGR of 2.65 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global PCOS Drugs market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of marketed, off-label, and generic drugs used in the treatment of PCOS.

Global PCOS Drugs Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global PCOS Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



AstraZeneca plc

Catalysis SL

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dexa Medica Group

EffRx Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Market Driver

Increase in Patient Population.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Lack of Approved Drugs.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Increase in Awareness of PCOS Drugs.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



NeoStrata Co., NuSKin Enterprises, Orlane SA, Revlon Inc., Robanda International Inc., Shiseido Co., SkinMedica Inc. , Skinvisible Inc., Woodridge Labs Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co. ,Merck & Co. Inc.,Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Catalysis SL, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dexa Medica Group, EffRx Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153537/global-pcos-drugs-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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