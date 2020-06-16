Global Peer-to-Peer Renting Site Transforms E-Commerce Landscape

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- It's that time of year again when millions around the world are "spring cleaning" and sprucing up their homes just in time for summer. But, what about all that unnecessary clutter? That camping gear, those bicycles and electronics just gathering dust in our closets, garages, and sheds? Sure. You'll find use for it one day, but today's not that day. So, what to do when you want to be just like Marie Kondo and add some positive feng shui into your home, but can't commit to parting ways with that elliptical you got for Christmas you swear you'll start using… Soon…



This mindset isn't an anomaly. A recent global study conducted by SNC-Lavalin found that, out of 7,000 respondents across 150 countries, 66% said they're likely to rent products or services from others.



In the U.K. alone, 64% of the population have participated in the "sharing economy," (peer-to-peer activity of sharing access to goods facilitated by a community-based online platform), according to research conducted by the Virgin Group.



With increasing demand for an industry expected to be valued at £9 billion in the U.K. and $335 billion worldwide by 2025, the time is now for a platform that redefines what it means to rent almost anything; anytime, anywhere.



RentYourStuffs is the disruptor in the global e-commerce marketplace revolutionizing the demand of making instant purchases mixed with the pragmatism of "try before you buy."



The Renting Revolution

Why are so many making the switch from owning to renting when it comes to consumer goods? Most opinions range from growing population mobility to embracing sustainable practices in our personal lives (both of which call for owning fewer items). But, the actual reasons may be more practical and less esoteric.



In a 2019 study by Lab42, a majority of U.S. respondents between the ages of 18 and 36 (57%) prefer renting to owning in order to test a product before making a purchase. 52% said they only needed a particular item for a short time, while other motivating factors included "spending less" (43%), "convenience" (42%), and "less maintenance and responsibility" (41%).



So, why commit to a purchase when you don't have to. With RentYourStuffs, you now have the freedom to rent what you want, for long as you need, across an active global community that makes it easy for shoppers to find the best deals online, saving you time and money.



The Rent-to-Own Racket

When most people think of renting goods online or in-store, U.S. companies like Rent-A-Center and Arron's may come to mind. And, it's a niche, yet booming industry. According to the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations , the rent-to-own industry generates an annual revenue of $8.5 billion a year in the U.S., serving an estimated 4.8 million consumers in all 50 states, as well as Mexico and Canada.



But, take a moment and you'll find that with even a cursory Google search what seems like a great bargain on paper may, indeed, be too good to be true.



How so ? Frequently coming under fire with entities like the Better Businesses Bureau and other consumer protection agencies for alleged misleading sales practices, advocacy groups have successfully changed laws protecting consumers in states like Minnesota, New Jersey, and Wisconsin. Also, interest rates on items can be upwards of 100% and higher. While legally required to disclose prices, rent-to-own companies are less than forthcoming. And, it's easy to see why. Would you really purchase a $700 computer knowing that, in the end, it would actually cost you over $1,700 after a year's worth of payments?



The deceptive allure of what looks to be a "steal" on its face, in reality leaves consumers spending more than they would've in the first place and at risk of damaging their credit score for delinquency or defaulting on payments.



That's one of the (many) reasons why RentYourStuffs is a game-changer. By putting power and control back in the hands of consumers, through an innovative peer-to-peer marketplace, "we the people" are liberated from "fine-print fees," "exorbitant interest rates," and free to save money (and financial stress) by renting on our own terms.



Turn Your Treasures into Cash

While we won't know the final economic fallout as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic for some time, most economists agree there will be severe negative impacts on the global economy. In an interview with the BBC in May, economist Nouriel Roubini who serves as a professor of economics at New York University's Stern School of Business and is also credited with predicting the 2008 Financial Crisis warned of "unprecedented" economic devastation that could manifest into a decade-long, worldwide depression.



"These jobs that are gone are going to come back only in part, with lower wages, no benefits, part-time," he told the BBC's Talking Asia. "There will be even more insecurity of jobs and income and wages for the average working person."



With millions around the world out-of-work in the wake of COVID-19, financial ruin is, sadly, a legitimate and terrifying prospect. But, many have found a way to pivot and take control of their professional fortunes. By the end of the first quarter of 2020, working from home and remote locations grew 159% over the past 15 years, more than 11 times faster than the rest of the global workforce.



RentYourStuffs offers the perfect opportunity to generate more income or start your own business, by renting what you already have right in your own home. And, getting started is as easy as simply turning on your computer.



All you have to do is sign up for a free account (with no hidden membership fees), take and post photos of your items, add a few words, name your price and that's it! Now you can share your items around the world, communicate with prospective renters via RentYourStuff's secure messaging service, and invite friends and family to get in on the action and join a growing global community; all while making money at your convenience.



RentYourStuffs Redefines the Rental Marketplace

With trusted and verified reviews from both renters and sellers, RentYourStuffs offers unparalleled peace of mind while eliminating the hassle of purchasing an item "sight unseen" or knowing you'll only need it temporarily.



So, whether you're looking for new, used, or vintage items or you want to turn your own treasures into cash, RentYourStuffs has redefined the online rental marketplace by helping you save money and make money exactly when you need it.



