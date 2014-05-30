Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Peptide Therapeutics Market and Pipeline Insight market report to its offering

With a very significant role in modulating cell functions, peptides are used in many physiological and pathological processes. The peptide drugs are of late being increasingly used in treatment of certain specific human diseases, which has increased the demand in this market.



Previously peptide drugs were not very popular. However, in recent years, as the total number of small molecule-based drugs in the clinical trials and approved drugs for the market is decreasing rapidly, the pharma companies along with the academia are increasingly paying more attention to peptides or other bioactive drugs. At present, in the global market, there are close to 90 approved peptide drugs, with 278 more in clinical trials and 319 additional ones in the pre-clinical studies.



There are many applications of the peptide drugs. The most popular and dominant segments include cancer peptide segment, which accounted for the largest share of more than 20%. It is most likely that due to rising incidence of cancer across the globe, this application market is expected to record a strong growth in the future. The second significant segment of peptide drugs is the neuropeptides application segment, which is expected to record a growth rate of more than 9-10% through 2018 owing to an increasing number of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease across the globe.



With significant advancements in genomics which have identified new targets for peptide drugs and a rising popularity and awareness among the patients about the better safety levels than small molecule drugs, the global market for peptide therapeutics was estimated to be close to USD 17 billion in 2013. With factors such as rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases and advances in technology actively pushing the demand for peptide drugs, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9-10% to reach approximately USD 27.3 billion by 2018.



Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Pipeline Insight Report Highlights & Key Findings:



Global Peptides Drug Market Overview

Peptides Pipeline by Phase, Indication & Country

Peptide Pipeline by Peptide Class

Competitive Landscape

Peptides in Development Phase: 597

Marketed Peptides: 90

Maximum Number of Peptides in Preclinical Phase: 253

Maximum Number of Peptides Belongs To: Peptides/ Peptide Hormones/ Peptide Fragments



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