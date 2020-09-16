Global Perfluoro Elastomer (FFKM) Market Study 2014 - 2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Perfluoroelastomers (FFKM) Market Study Report and Market Model.



North America is the dominating region in terms of FFKM consumption followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.

The perfluoro elastomers market is more balanced as there are no overcapacities, the reason being the cost. The major producer is DuPont accounting for almost half of the estimated global capacity.

The demand pattern and share of perfluoro elastomers are not in line with the two other fluoroelastomers like FKM and FVMQ where automotive end-use accounts for the largest share. FFKM share is the lowest for automotive end-uses.



Global Perfluoro Elastomer Market, By Application

- O-rings

- Gaskets

- Seals & Hoses

- Complex Molding Parts

- Others

Global Perfluoro Elastomer Market, By End Use Industry

- Automotive

- Aerospace

- Oil & Gas

- Industrial

- Electrical & Electronics

- Chemical

- Pharmaceuticals

- Food & Beverages

- Others



The Perfluoroelastomers (FFKM) market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Perfluoroelastomers (FFKM) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Perfluoroelastomers (FFKM) Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application and End Use Industry

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report Click Here



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. Tejas Shah

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com