Global Performance Improvement Providers Offers Business Management Tools and Services

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Harrington Group International, a well-established company, introduces the most brilliant cost-effective business management tools and provides outstanding services. For continuing to improve businesses, government agencies, homes, healthcare, jobs, and lives, it is recognized annually by top award-giving bodies.



About Harrington Group International

Harrington Group International was formed after the 2012 merger of California’s Harrington Institute and Florida’s The Harrington Software. As each group has earned an excellent reputation for itself with creative and innovative business contributions, the public can expect the best quality management products from the company.



Products

- Business intelligence

- Desktop systems

- Project management

- Quality management systems



Harrington Group International products are world-class and offer ‘all-in-one’ business management solutions. With features that address various needs such as aerospace, manufacturing, medical devices, and pharmaceutical, they were all designed to handle business-owners’ concerns.



Services

To make the most out of quality management investments, Harrington Group International provides a range of administrative training and professional services aimed at performance improvement. These cover areas in counseling, engineering, information technology, logistics, and program management. It ensures that what it offers would suffice to satisfy the needs of any business.



The HGI Academy

Harrington Group International welcomes individuals with the passion to make a difference by mastering technology. Thus, it offers coaching, executive seminars, and management workshops. Available are scheduled classes and onsite training programs. All of which may be customized to specific clients, cultures, and organizations.



Store

- Area activity analysis (book)

- Audit master (desktop system)

- Calibration recall (desktop system)

- Change Management Excellence (book)

- Document control (desktop system)

- Resource management (book)

- Statistical Analysis (book)

- Training manager (desktop system)



On its website, Harrington Group International has on display an array of its business management products launched by The Harrington Software. These include books and desktop systems that may be directly purchased from its store or from Amazon.



Contact Details

Office:Harrington Group International

11501 Lake Underhill Road

Orlando, Florida

32825

Phone:407 382 8750

Website:http://hgint.com/