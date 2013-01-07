Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing incidence of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) and peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Global Peripheral Vascular Devices market has also been witnessing the increase in patent grants and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals. However, the adverse effects of cardiac pacemakers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., C.R.Bard Inc., Cordis Corp., and Medtronic Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: ev3 Inc., Terumo Medical Corp., Sorin Group USA Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Zoll Medical Corp., 3M Company, Smith and Nephew plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Asian Heart Institute, Uscom Ltd., Ventracor Ltd., HeartWare International Ltd., and Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91955/global-peripheral-vascular-devices-market-2011-2015.html