Global Permanent Magnet Motors Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2026 – ABB, GE, Siemens, Yaskawa

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Permanent magnet motors are electric motors that have permanent magnets placed inside or attached to a motor's rotor instead of windings, as available in an induction motor. Permanent magnet motors are synchronous motors, which means the rotation of the shaft inside a permanent magnet motor is proportional to its current supply frequency. The main advantage of permanent magnet motors compared to induction motors are that the former does not require a feedback sensor to obtain precise speed control.



Across the world, there is a rising need for increasing efficiency of electric motors and lowering the size of machines. Permanent magnet motors are more compact, with lower frame size, and are lightweight and more efficient, thereby reducing CO2 emission in the atmosphere. They also have reduced operational cost than induction motors. All these factors are driving the demand for permanent magnet motors across all manufacturing industries.



Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market was valued at USD 28.08 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 54.16 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.52% from 2020 to 2026.



In 2015, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) estimated that globally close to half of the electricity consumption is by electric motors including permanent magnet motors. In industrial application, the share of electricity consumption of electric motors is even higher. To reduce this huge energy consumption of electric motors, IEC has introduced IEC codes for motors with standard, high, premium, and super premium efficiency standards. Compared to induction motors, permanent magnet motors drastically reduces electricity consumption. These factors are increasing the demand for permanent magnet motors market across the world.



There is an increasing demand for electric vehicles across the world due to increasing cost of fossil fuels and environmental concerns. Electric vehicles require AC permanent magnet motors for their efficient operations. Rising demand for electric vehicles across the world is increasing the demand for automotive permanent motors.



Segment by Key players:

- ABB

- GE

- Siemens

- Yaskawa

- Rockwell

- Nidec

- Ametek

- Toshiba

- Weg

- Emerson

- Johnson Electric

- Allied Motion



Segment by Type:

- Permanent Magnet Alternate Current Motor (PMAC)

- Permanent Magnet Alternate Direct Motor (PMDC)

- Brushless DC



Segment by Application:

- Industrial

- Commercial & Residential

- Healthcare

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Permanent Magnet Motor Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Permanent Magnet Motor Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Permanent Magnet Motor Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Forecast

4.5.1. Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Permanent Magnet Motor Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Permanent Magnet Motor Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



