Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Personal care ingredients are additives used in the manufacturing of personal care products such as skin care products, hair care products, cosmetics, and oral hygiene products. These ingredients bring different benefits and advantages to personal care products such as aroma, moisturization, and conditioning.



Analysts forecast the Global Personal Care Ingredients market will grow at a CAGR of 4.54 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Personal Care Ingredients market can be divided into six segments: Surfactants, Conditioning Agents, Emollients, Control Agents, Emulsifiers, and Others. These are sets of product categories used by manufacturers in the production of various personal care products.



Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Personal Care Ingredients market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Ashland Inc.



- BASF SE



- Croda International plc



- Dow Corning Corp.



- Solvay-Rhodia



Other Prominent Vendors







- AkzoNobel NV



- Aston Chemicals Ltd.



- Biosil Technologies Inc.



- Clariant International Ltd.



- Eastman Chemical Co.



- Evonik Industries AG



- Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd.



- Huber Corp.



- Lonza Group Ltd.



- Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC



- Royal DSM NV



- Stepan Co.



- The Dow Chemical Co.



- Wacker Chemie AG



Key Market Driver



- Increase in Demand for Anti-aging Products.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Stringent Government Regulations.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Growth in the Personal Care Industry.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155092/global-personal-care-ingredients-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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