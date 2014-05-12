Global Personal Care Packaging Market Is Expected to Reach USD 25.77 Billion in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Personal Care Packaging (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastics, Paper, Glass, Metal and Others) for Skin Care, Hair Care, Bath & Shower, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019” the global demand for personal care packaging was valued at USD 19.26 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 25.77 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume, the demand was 130.03 billion units in 2012.



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Increasing demand for personal care products such as perfumes, shampoos, conditioners and cosmetics among others is expected to be one of the primary factors driving the market. In addition, increasing innovation in product design is expected to augment the demand for personal care packaging over the forecast period. However, rising number of regulations regarding packaging and manufacturing personal care products is expected to Subsequently hamper the growth of the market, as the overhead costs may result in increased price of the finished product. Increasing demand for personal care products in BRIC is expected to open opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future.



Flexible packaging and rigid plastics were the largest product segments of the market in 2012 together accounting for over 80% of the market share. Flexible packaging is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to its growing demand by manufacturers as well as consumers. Light weight, lower costs, high durability, reduced consumption and superior aesthetic appeal are vital factors that are expected to contribute to the growing demand for flexible packaging in this market over the next few years.



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Demand for packaging was highest for skin care products followed by hair care in 2012. However, hair care is expected to be the fastest growing application segment of the personal care packaging market, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2013 to 2019. Rising demand for hair care products on account of rising consumer awareness regarding healthy hair is expected to drive the packaging market. In addition, introduction of various types of hair care products is expected to augment the demand for innovative packaging, as each manufacturer tries to make his product stand apart from others. Personal care packaging market was largest in Asia Pacific in 2012. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth of the market owing to the growing consumer demand for personal care products. Rising disposable income of consumers, changing lifestyles and growing adoption of anti-ageing cream by younger population is expected to augment the demand for personal care products, which in turn is expected to fuel the demand for packaging of these products. In terms of revenue, the personal care packaging demand in Asia Pacific is expected to be USD 14.30 billion by 2019. Improving economic conditions in developing nations such as Brazil, South Africa and Russia is expected drive the demand for personal care products, thereby augmenting the demand for packaging in these countries over the next few years.



The report gives a comprehensive view of the personal care packaging market in terms of volume and revenue. In addition, the report includes current demand analysis and forecast for each product and application in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.



The report comprises of the following segments:



Personal Care Packaging Market: Product Segment Analysis:

- Flexible packaging

- Rigid plastics

- Paper

- Glass

- Metal

- Others (Includes nonwoven fabrics, cardboards, etc.)



Personal Care Packaging Market: Application Analysis

- Skin care

- Hair care

- Bath & shower

- Cosmetics

- Others (Includes oral care, cotton pads, wipes, etc.)



Personal Care Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



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