Global Personal Cloud Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- A personal cloud is a form of cloud storage for home users to store personalized data such as photos, videos, documents; it can also be used to stream multimedia. It is similar to a private cloud, but provides enhanced control. Personal clouds are also referred to as personal cloud storage, mobile cloud storage, and pocket cloud storage. Personal cloud works on the ‘pay-as-you-go’ pricing model; therefore, as long the user pays, they can use the service. It provides various advantages such as access to personal data to through the Internet and increased mobility; the user can connect to the cloud through a computer, a laptop or handheld devices such as tablets or cell phones. The user does not require hardware for data storage, since it is managed by the cloud service provider.



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The market is segmented on the basis of deployment into,



- Individual

- Small business

- Large organization



Demand for efficient storage, increased frequency of data access, data sharing, usage of portable devices such as tablets and multimedia phones, cost effective storage, and safety against data loss are expected to drive the market over the next few years. Low degree of awareness, credible security concerns, and lack of funds are expected to restrain market growth. Delivering affordable and safe data storage is a challenge for cloud service providers.



Some of the major players include Amazon (Cloud Drive), Apple (iCloud), Box.com, DropBox, Google Inc (Google Drive), MediaFire, Mega, Microsoft (SkyDrive), SpiderOak, Ubuntu One, F-Secure, AOL, BlurTIe, Mobiso, Simyo, and Unyk among others. Despite the existence of major players in this industry, many new entrants are finding attractive opportunities for entering the market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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